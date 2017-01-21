Dunaway obit

DeLaine Dunaway, age 89, passed away on January 16, 2017 at Grandview Assisted Living Facility.

She was born on December 28, 1927 in Bonifay, FL to the late Cozy Mae Chitty and James Corvin Chitty. DeLaine worked for many years at Evans Department store in Bonifay and enjoyed being outside in the garden, fishing or in the kitchen cooking.

She is survived by her two children, Dennis DuRant and wife Vicky of Bonifay and daughter Sheila Peters of Jacksonville; one brother Zalma Chitty and wife Martha of Mobile, AL. Grandchildren Brad Peters of Brooksville, Alicia Barbree of Jacksonville, and Meredith McGowan of Bonifay. She has 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday January 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Bonifay Cemetery with Rev. David Lauen officiating and Sims Funeral Home directing. Memorial contributions may be given to Covenant Hospice at 4215 Kelson Ave. Suite E Marianna, FL 32446.