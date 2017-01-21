December unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent for December 2016, unchanged from the November 2016 rate, but down 0.2 percentage point from 5.1 percent a year ago. There were 491,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9,947,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December. Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,462,900 in December 2016, an decrease of 700 jobs over the month. The state gained 251,400 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.1 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region (Calhoun,Holmes,Jackson,Liberty,Washington) was 5.3 percent in December 2016. The rate was 0.1 percentage point lower that the region’s year ago rate of 5.2 percent. Out of a labor force of 40,724 there were 2,167 unemployed residents in the region.