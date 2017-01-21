Cruce obit

Mr. Joseph Milton Cruce, 77 of Ponce De Leon, Florida died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at his home in Ponce De Leon.

Born Saturday, February 18, 1939 in Taylor County, Florida, he was the son of the late F C Cruce and the late Gladys Taylor Cruce.

Surviving is his wife, Betty Gay Cruce, sons, Joey Cruce of Crawfordville, FL and Jeff Cruce of Charlotte, NC, daughter, Terri Harrison of Charlotte, NC, brothers, Wallace Cruce of Perry, FL, Francis Cruce, Ronnie Cruce and Stevie Cruce, sister, Debbie Cruce of Albany, GA; 4 grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.