Chipola College news

ENROLLMENT UP AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—Enrollment is up at Chipola College this semester continuing a positive trend while many colleges across the nation are facing declining enrollments. A total of 2,058 students are currently enrolled compared to 1,973 at this time last year, a 4.31 percent increase.

Students also are taking more classes this semester with credit-hour enrollment up 7.7 percent over Spring 2016

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Interim President of Chipola, said, “We are excited that more students are taking advantage of the opportunities we offer at Chipola. Our faculty work hard every day to help students meet high academic standards. We have improved our admissions and financial aid processes to make it easier for students to enroll and to pay for college. We also are committed to retaining students through focused advising, tutoring and academic monitoring.”

Most Chipola students are enrolled in the Associate in Arts (AA) program, a two-year degree that guarantees acceptance to Florida’s 12 public universities or into a B.S. program at Chipola. Chipola also offers Associate in Science (AS) degrees and certificates in Workforce Development programs that provide training for various career fields.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees in Business, Nursing and Education. Business Degree concentrations include Accounting, Management and Information Systems. Education degrees include: Elementary Ed., Exceptional Student Ed., English Ed., Middle Grades Mathematics, Middle Grades Science, Secondary Mathematics Ed. and Secondary Science Ed. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) also is available.

It’s not too early to begin preparing for Summer or Fall enrollment. Students planning to enroll in Summer Session I—which begins May 9—are encouraged to apply by the April 21 deadline. April 18 is the Financial Aid application deadline for students planning to use financial aid to pay for Summer classes.

College applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu.

For admissions information, call 850-718-2211, or visit www.chipola.edu

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL WINS BIG AT SANTA FE OPEN

GAINESVILLE—Chipola College’s brain bowl team had two teams tie for first and one team tie for second at the Santa Fe Open Jan. 14 in Gainesville.

Chipola Blue, consisting of Hunter Davis, Alex Tharp, and Colby Hargrove won their bracket, finishing with a 7-0 record.

Chipola Gold— Turner McCroan, Donavan Ebersole, and Trey Rollins—also won their bracket, finishing with a 7-0 record as well. Chipola White—Katie Everett, Michael Young, Ann Marie Brown and Madelyn Lytle—finished (6-1) tied for second with Valencia Red, with their only loss coming against Chipola Blue.

The Chipola team had four of the top five players in individual scoring. Katie Everett took top honors, averaging 86.43 points per game. Hunter Davis, Turner McCroan and Alex Tharp finished second, third and fifth respectively.

Chipola will host the NAQT Sectional, Jan. 20-21. The tournament begins Friday at 5 p.m. in Building Z and resumes Saturday at 9 a.m. Head Coach Stan Young invites everyone to the tournament to support the Chipola team as they try to qualify for nationals.

CHIPOLA’S FALL 2016 DEAN’S LIST ANNOUNCED

MARIANNA—Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Interim President at Chipola College, commends the 315 students who made the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall Semester 2016.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.

Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:

Alford—Andrew Bizaillion, Mary Raines.

Altha—Kathrine Alderman, Steven Cherry, Kimberly Clemons, Caitlyn Ellis, Deborah Graham, Claudia Griswell, Melody Holt, Sawyer O’Bryan.

Bascom—Shelby Bryan.

Blountstown—Donavan Ebersole, Chessa Goodman, Brandon O’Bryan, Colton Purvis, Jennifer Snowden, Bertis Taylor, Kaylin Weiler, Heather Yoder.

Bonifay—Brionna Arrant, Michelle Dampier, Joseph Edminson, Sierra Finch, Melea Kirk, Cason Moore, Jonce Palmer, Taylor Purvee, Shana Sloan, Kelsey Stewart.

Bristol—Emily Kern, Matthew Morrison, Monte Revell.

Chipley—Chase Boyer, Cameron Goff, Mattea Harbour, Celina Ochoa, Seth Pemberton, Whitley Pettis, Micheala Poppell, Jayde Smelcer, Latrelle Williams.

Clarksville—Bradley Pearson.

Cottondale—Chandler Braxton, David King, Brandy McDonald, McKaylah See, Kevin Tharp.

Graceville—Kelli McIntosh, Jenna Singletary, Sara Smith.

Grand Ridge—Cami Edwards.

Greenwood—Niki White.

Hosford—Ann Brown, Bailey Singletary.

Marianna—Veronica Bell, Sallyanne Braxton, Justin Cutchin, Katie Everett, Michael Grazioso, Jason Hall, Ezekiel Hardy, Zachary Hatcher, Pamela Jennings, Shanna Letner, Megan Marley, Zachary Perkins, Natasha Smith, Elizabeth Varnum, Cheyenne Welch, Michael Young

Sneads—Dakota Baggett, Kyle Commodore, Elizabeth English, Victoria Jackson, Hannah Murray, Lyndsey Poole.

Westville—Jessica Thomas, Cassidy Trammell.

Out of District—Allison Cort of Chattahoochee, Brandon Baggett and Terry Thompson. of Crawfordville, Joshua Pitts of Defuniak Springs, Gairing Cooper of Lakeland, Floyd Coleman and Julia Hales of Panama City, Devin Rogers Panama City Beach, William Allen and Marshall Gordon of Tallahassee, Jody Eslinger of Cottonwood, Ala., Sydney Golden, Christopher Herrell, Brooks Maxwell and Bay-Leigh Sawyers of Dothan Ala., Christopher Clayton of Falls Church, Va., Sydnee McDonald of Flint, Mich. Marlene Aniambossou of Benin, Marta Gasparotto of Italy, Nana Sule of Nigeria.

Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:

Alford—Nikita Hill, Laramie Pooser.

Altha—Brittney Brown, Brandee Eady, Aleisa Griffin, Kaylee McCalvin, Rena O’Bryan, Hannah Rees, Tristan Walden.

Blountstown—Hayden White, John Bryant, Anna Hassig, Emilee Holmes, Manuel Martinez, Calen Masai, Taylor Pyles, Le’Tonya Reed, Katie Smith, Savannah Taylor, Alex Wroblewski, Anthony Wyrick.

Bonifay—Kendall Alderman, Kyla Bailey, Makayla Clemmons, Holly Corne, Michelle Gilbert, Kendal Herndon, Richard Jackson, Shanearia James, Jay Jordan, Cheyenne Mayo, Ashleigh McWaters, Savannah Messer, Mollie Niemi, Kayla Purkey, Jarrett Segers, Callie Sorensen, Toni Stewart, Jessica Vergara, Joseph Young.

Bristol—Hollie Alhalaseh, Kara Fowler, Julie Lyons, Allison Morrison, Cassidy Shuler, LeAnne Smith.

Campbelton—Dylan Watkins.

Carryville—Brandon Jenkins.

Chipley—Austin Adkison, Christian Alderman, Carol Boswell, Chloe Bruner, Susan Burns, Cheyanna Clark, Hannah Coleman, Tea’ Creamer, Selena Davis, Thomas Gage, Alyssa Gainer, Olivia Geyer, Kacy Lawson, Lindsay Miller, Joel Owen, Sagar Patel, Allison Pettis, Midrell Pittman, Paige Pope, Spencer Potter, Kevin Rollins, Rhianna Sanders, Shane Sapp, Savannah Schaubhut.

Cottondale—Jenna Cartwright, James Farren, Tiffany Franklin, Kendriece Gardner, Brendon Hales, Sage Hutto, Kayla Lathan, Lauren McAllister, Tyler McAllister, Katelyn McBride, Brently McClain, Alexis Parish, Katherine Waller.

Ebro—Madisen Hawes.

Graceville—Carmelita Barkley, Hayden Church, Levi Collins, Colby Hargrove, Trevor Haser, Olivia Howell, Bethany Kerr, Georgia Nichols, Hunter Potts, Shyaire Smith, Samantha Snell, Allen Swift, Christian Wertenberger, Kavner Williams.

Grand Ridge—Brittany Benton, Allison Brown, Gabriella Davis, Ashlyn Goodson, Crystal Hernandez, Christopher Johnson, Katie Mayes, Brianna McDonald, Hunter Powell.

Greenwood—Caroline Gilley, Laurence Glover, Ashley Hunter, Emma Sawyer.

Hosford—Allison Moore.

Malone—Courtney Harrell, Christina Proctor.

Marianna—Jackson Basford, Lexie Basford, Hannah Blount, William Braxton, Bryan Buchanan, Brandon Burch, Amber Caputo, Timothy Clair, Madalyn Daniels, Madison Daniels, Tamara Dourney, Sierra Ennis, Shironda Graham, Kirsti Harris, Regan Harris, Nicholas Helms, Elizabeth Hester, Rachel Holloway, Austin Hunter, Dylan Johns, Hampton Jordan, Tessa Jurgonski, Garrett Kilpatrick, Daniel Lewis, Jarrod Love-McFrederick, Sadie Mayo, Trevor Mayo, Destinee McDaniel, Zackary McDaniel, Christopher Mock, Dietrich Myers, Yasmine Patterson-Bellamy, Kalvin Peterson, Alexis Pueschel, Haley Robertson, Matthew Shouse, Sjaquiwn Small, David Smith, Emma Smith Nelson, Amy Snell, Elizabeth Stewart, Sandra Stewart, Ethan Strickland, Matthew Suggs, Janine Sunga, Tristan Tharpe, David Thomas, Zachary Trotman, Brandon Tyus, Jackson Van Huss, Sara Wallace, Kelsey Walters, Shawn Wells.

Ponce de Leon—Ernest Zorn.

Sneads—Margaret Aaron, Orion Douthit, Precia Driggers, Emily Glover, Orion Hall, Amy Hand, Sierra Kinsinger, Kaylee Messer, Bridgit Owens, Wade Robinson, Brandon Sheffield, Erica Smith.

Westville— Delilah Bass, Victoria Benton, Erin Dady, Marcus Jackson, Jonathan Owens, Macey Thomas, Megan Morgan.

Out of District—Jakob Farmer of Chattahoochee, Madison Stream of Lynn Haven, Max Guzman of Miami, Lisa Callahan and Sylvia Hilton of Panama City, Hannah Price of Port St. Joe, Ryann Moore and Jessica Porter of Quincy, Yuat Alok of Sarasota, Erika Mobley and Chad Treadwell of Tallahassee Megan Morgan of Windermere, Jacea McWaters and Savannah Shelley of Ashford, Ala., Ashleigh Braswell and Payton Kirkland of Dothan, Ala., Devyn Terry of Elberton, Ga., Ashley Morris of Leesburg, Ga., Bobbie Morris of McDonough, Ga., Jordan Hollins and Tekwaan Whyte of Stone Mountain, Ga., Andrew Carber of Blue Bell, Pa., Andrew Bechtold of Chadds Ford, Pa., Connor Hock of Green Bay, Wis., Jahshire Hardnett of Gulfport, Miss., Krystal Goodman of Long Beach, Miss., Danielle Garven of Ajax, Can., Alexandrine Obouh Fegue of Saint Lactancia and Anibal Salado of Santo Domingo.

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS Cashore Marionettes

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present the Cashore Marionettes, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement, the internationally-acclaimed Cashore Marionettes will present a show for all ages. Their moving and humorous performances have astounded audiences in Europe, the Far East and across North America. Through virtuoso manipulation, music and theatrical illusion, the vignettes presented in Simple Gifts provide an entertaining vision of what it is to be human. Learn more at www.cashoremarionettes.com.

Tickets ($20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under) are available at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the Box Office. Call 718-2420.

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING SET FOR FEB. 13-18

MARIANNA—Chipola College will celebrate Homecoming the week of Feb. 13-18. The Indians will host the Tallahassee Community College Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 18. This year’s theme is “Chipola on the Hunt.”

Candidates for Mr. Chipola and Homecoming Queen will be introduced at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the Cafeteria (K).

The Homecoming Court will be presented and the Queen and Mr. Chipola will be crowned at halftime of the men’s basketball game on Feb. 18. Interim President Dr. Sarah Clemmons will host a reception for all alumni beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center.

For information, visit the Student Activities Office in the Cafeteria or call 718-2308 or 718-2314.

TRIO CELEBRATION SET FOR FEB. 7

MARIANNA—The Chipola Student Support Services (SSS) will host the annual National TRiO Day Celebration Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Johnson Center beginning at 5 p.m.

National TRIO Day is centered on increased access to higher education. SSS students and their immediate family members will be able to meet with the Chipola TRiO staff and receive special recognition at the Chipola vs. Northwest game.

SSS is one of the eight TRiO programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education to assist first generation and/or students with varying social-economic classifications succeed academically in college and transition smoothly into a university degree program. Chipola’s SSS serves 178 students.

Former Talent Search high school seniors and Chipola SSS students interested in being a part of this celebration should RSVP to Donna Chandler by Jan. 26 with their name and number of family members attending. Phone 850-718-2431 or visit www.chipola.edu/SSS.

TEACHER WORKSHOP SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club will host its Tenth Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, March. 4, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.

Future educators currently enrolled at Chipola with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include various sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers. The students will present hands-on activities that can be used in the classroom along with samples for teachers and education majors to use in their own classrooms. Sessions will include resources and strategies in Math, Science, Reading, English, ESOL and ESE. There will also be drawings for several door prizes.

Guest sessions will include: Developing Unique and Effective Student Driven Math Lessons (K-12) — Presented by 2017 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Jessica Solano; You Want Me To Stick That Quotation Where? (6-12) — Dr. Rachel West; “A Man of Wax” – Teaching Shakespeare Using the Tableau (9-12) — Kurt McInnis; Cinch Up Your Classroom Technology (K-5) — Megan Russel; Population Education: Hands On Science in a Social Perspective (K-5) and (6-12) — Dr. Amanda Clark; Integrating Technology While Fostering the 4 C’s (6-12) — Jennifer Kincaid;

Other session topics include: I Love You Just The Way You Are (K-6); Space: The Final Frontier (3-5); Science In A Snap (K-2); Math Behind TV Commercials (6-8); Survival Guide to Classroom Management (K-6); Numbers with Abraham Lincoln (K-2); All Aboard to the Cooperation Station (K-6).

The workshop will be held in the Literature/Language (Building Z) on the Chipola campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m.

To ensure that sufficient materials are available, please RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

CHIPOLA’S ‘HELLO DOLLY’ TICKETS ON SALE

Tickets go on sale Feb. 8 for the Chipola College Theater production of “Hello Dolly. The show runs Feb. 22-26.

For ticket information, call 850-718-2420, or visit the Chipola Theatre on Facebook or at www.chipola.edu/theatre.

CHIPOLA BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION

The Chipola College Black History Month Celebration is set for Friday, Feb. 17, in the Cultural Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

BRANTLEY-CURL IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Taylor Brantley Curl is Chipola College’s Career Employee for January. Brantley-Curl serves as a Human Resources Clerk and has worked at the college since 2015.

CHIPOLA TO HOST PENSACOLA SATURDAY, JAN. 21

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Pensacola, Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., in the Milton Johnson Center.

All conference games will be broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games will be streamed on YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege). Both teams will provide up to the minute scores on Twitter: women, ChipolaWBB and men, ChipolaHoops.

The Lady Indians (18-1, 2-1) scored a big 70-53 win at Northwest Florida State (1-2) on Jan. 18. Barbara Johnson led Chipola with 19 points. Danielle Garven and Syndee McDonald each scored 16 points. Tiaera Phillips had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Chipola chalked up a 91-86 win over Tallahassee (1-2) on Jan. 14. McDonald led Chipola with 37 points. Raven Baker-Northcross and Garven both scored 17 points. Johnson had 15.

Chipola’s only loss of the season was at Gulf Coast on Jan. 7. Chipola came up short (84-75). Barbara Johnson led Chipola with 34 points. Baker-Northcross had 13 points. Danielle Garven and McDonald each scored 11 points. The game was knotted 48-48 at the break.

The Panhandle Conference occupies five of the top six spots in the FCSAA State Poll: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee (3) Pensacola (4) and Northwest (6). Chipola is third in the NJCAA National Poll. Gulf Coast is second behind Odessa.

Five Lady Indians are averaging double figures through the first 16 games: Raven Baker-Northcross (14.4), Sydnee McDonald (13.9), Danielle Garven (13.6), Barbara Johnson (11.0), and Tiaera Philips (10.7). The Lady Indians have outscored opponents 80-44 per game.

Beginning his fifth season at the helm of the program, Coach Greg Franklin won the school’s first National Championship in 2015, and has been to the national tournament three times.

The Indians (16-5, 0-3) will be looking for their first league win when they host Pensacola (0-2) on Jan. 21.

Chipola suffered a hard-fought 83-81 loss at Northwest Florida State (3-0) on Jan. 18. The Indians trailed 47-32 at the break, but rallied to make it a one-possession game with 2 minutes remaining. Alas, it was too late as the Raiders held on for the win.

Chipola lost an even closer 74-73 contest with Tallahassee (3-0) on Jan. 14. Jashire Hardnett led Chipola with 25 points and 8 rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy has 12 points. Mohamed Touray added 10 points.

Chipola suffered a 106-87 loss at Gulf Coast (1-2) on Jan. 7. Hardnett led the Indians with 20 points. Cedric Wright had 17 points. Jamall Gregory had 12. DeyShawn Martin added 10.

Chipola is the eight-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Other Panhandle teams in the poll include: Tallahassee (1), Northwest (2) and Gulf Coast (7).

Deyshawn Martin is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Other double-figure point-producers include Jashire Hardnett (11.4), Eric Cobb (11.2) and Carter Skaggs (10.0) ppg. Shamarkus Kennedy is shooting 72 percent from the floor. The team is averaging 97 points a game and allowing only 68 points. Yuat Alok is among the state’s top rebounders averaging 6.3 rebounds a game.

Head Coach Bret Campbell is in his third season at Chipola. The Indians last played in the FCSAA/Region VIII Tournament in 2014, which they won and advanced to nationals.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND IS FEB. 3-4

MARIANNA— Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola College players are expected to return to their alma mater for the annual Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend Feb. 3-4.

The weekend will include live college baseball action, a Homerun Derby, great food and the chance to rub elbows with the pros, including two-time MLB Homerun champ Jose Bautista.

The Chipola Indians play three games during the weekend: Friday, Feb. 3, Walter State at 10 a.m. and San Jacinto at 12:30 p.m. The Indians play San Jacinto on Saturday at 10 a.m. An Alumni Dinner and Auction is set for Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Ag Center. Big-leaguers have donated thousands in memorabilia for the auction. Tickets are $100, with table sponsorships available for $1,000. Sponsors earn recognition at the dinner, 8 dinner tickets, 4 HR Derby Field Passes. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.

A full day of activities is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Chipola Field. Passes to the day’s events are $10 per person for all ages. A $10 chicken dinner will available. An MLB Alumni Homerun Derby starts at 12:30 p.m. Chipola will honor long-time Chipola Coach Ellis Dungan as well as the 2007 Chipola National Championship team. The college also will retire the number 6 jersey of MLB All-Star Adam Duvall of the Cincinnati Reds.

The MLB autograph and photo session runs from 2:30 to 3:30. For $10, fans can get one item signed by each professional. Player photos and MLB baseballs will be available for sale.

For information about alumni happenings, email John DiLaura at Dilauraj@chipola.edu, visit www.chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2332.

Former Chipola players Adam Duvall (Cincinnati Reds) and Jose Bautista (Toronto Blue Jays) are scheduled to attend the Chipola Baseball Alumni Event on Feb. 4.