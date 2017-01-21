Bland obit

Mrs. Sherry Laverne Bland, 49 of Panama City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center of Panama City, Florida.

She was of the Baptist denomination and was an educator with Early Education. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband and children: Bobby Bland and Cedric & Eric Bland all of Panama City, Florida; one brother: Rudoff Chisholm, Jr. of Gainesville, Florida; one sister: Brenda Chisholm of Rivera Beach, Florida; along with a host of sisters & brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many sorrowful friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 P.M. CST, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida with Rev. Walter D. Smith, officiating and Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown, Pastor. Committal Services will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will begin on Monday, January 23, 2016 from 12 Noon – 9 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Bland will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services.