BCF welcomes instructor of psychology

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville enjoys a faculty and staff that come highly credentialed and inspire students to excel in pursuing their educational goals. This semester, the BCF family celebrates and welcomes the return of adjunct faculty member Tonya Gardner who will serve as Instructor of Psychology on a special semester contract.

Gardner is a Florida native who grew up in Holmes County and is an active member of the First Baptist Church in Marianna, Fla. Gardner has been an educator in various capacities for 19 years, serving as a band director, show choir director, secondary English teacher, History teacher, Gifted Education Coordinator, Guidance Counselor, and college instructor. In addition to her career in education, Gardner has also worked in private practice in the counseling field for the past four years. Gardner holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi University for Women, a Master’s of Science Degree from Troy University in Counseling and Psychology, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education Degree in Clinical Counseling at Liberty University.

Gardner has been connected with BCF for the past four years as an adjunct professor, teaching courses at night as well as online, and also served as the campus counselor from 2013 to August, 2015. “This campus is one of the friendliest, most welcoming places I’ve experienced,” stated Gardner. “It feels like coming home. I love the students here, I enjoy the faculty here, and I love that I have the opportunity to gather with other educators every day and pray for this campus and for one another. That’s not a typical work environment in the society in which we live today. I am beyond humbled and thankful to have been given this opportunity.”

