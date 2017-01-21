BCF to hold 5th Annual Lakeside Echo

On Thursday, February 2, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will gather in the BCF Wellness Center at 7:00 p.m. to witness the fifth annual Lakeside Echo performance. Lakeside Echo is a Broadway-style musical performance coordinated by BCF’s Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) with a central theme interpreted by each dorm. The theme for this year’s Lakeside Echo is “The Golden Age of Radio” featuring musical presentations on popular culture and media from the 1930’s and 1940’s.

The 2017 edition of Lakeside Echo marks the fifth installment of the fun-filled evening event. Loaded with surprises. Lakeside Echo began in 2013 as an entertaining musical dorm competition with no theme and has evolved into a delightful student led musical production with a high stakes challenge. Themes from past years included gems such as “Broadway,” “Sounds of the Sixties,” and “The Sounds of the Nineties.” This year, all eight dorms are hard at work preparing to participate as they incorporate their lively ideas into the group performance. Each musical presentation will be scored by a group of judges including professors, staff and community leaders. While the judges deliberate on the overall champion, there will be a brief concert by a select group of students playing music related to the theme.

“For the past four years Lakeside Echo has been an evening filled with comical entertainment from our talented students,” stated BCM Director Jonah Powers. “Every year is uniquely different pertaining to the theme, and I know that this year will be no exception as extraordinary talent is exhibited by our students.”

To learn more about student life or upcoming special events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.