The Washington County Council on Aging announces a few changes in their regular scheduled events.

Monday – Exercise 10:00

Senior Dining 11:30

Tuesday – Tuesday Group

Senior Dining 11:30

Wednesday – Exercise 10:00

Senior Dining 11:30

Dominoes 12:30

Thursday – Paint Class 9:00 – 12:00

Senior Dining 11:30

BINGO 12:30

Line Dancing 6:00 – 8:00

Friday – Exercise 10:00

Senior Dining 11:30

Rummikub 12:30