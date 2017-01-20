McDaniel obit

Randy Sherman McDaniel, (MAC), 62 would like you to know that his work here on earth is complete. After a long battle with cancer, he had a special appointment on January 13, 2017 to be with his heavenly father.

Randy loved life and lived each day to the fullest. He enjoyed playing sports, especially golf and pickleball. He had many passions and hobbies including landscaping, woodworking and tinkering around the house. He could build anything!! Randy loved his toys- cars, boats, motorcycles, RVs…he tried them all! He enjoyed mentoring young people and was a “Dad” to many.

Even though he played hard, he worked hard, too. Randy worked over 30 years in the Telecom/IT field, first with Centel/Sprint then his final 12 years in the North Florida Division of HCA HealthCare. He was always grateful for the abundant opportunities he was given during his career and he so enjoyed his fellow co-workers.

Of all his passions, Randy adored his family the most. He was so very thankful for his wife, Amy McDaniel, son, Blair and daughter in law, Heyward, daughter, Madison and son in law, Justin Setliff, his family in Bonifay, Florida, his father, Vaughn S. McDaniel, his mother, the late Marlene McDaniel, sisters, Tammy Bush , Julie Pooser and their families. A special thanks also to his mother-in-law, Wanda Nolton.

Randy wanted to thank the many friends and family who supported him and his family during his illness. He was also so appreciative to his doctors and staff who took such good care of him. These included, Dr. Laura Rosner (TPCA), Dr. Sawyer and Julie Holt (SE Urology), Dr. Tetrault (Florida Cancer Specialist), and Angie Marky, ARNP and all the staff at Big Bend Hospice. You guys ROCK and gave him comfort and a lot more time!! We are forever grateful.

Randy wanted to leave a message to everyone- Know the Lord, Stop and smell the roses, deal with the hand you have been given and never give up, fix any family conflicts, love deeply, and guys- get your prostate checked!!

A Celebration of Life party will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Goodwood Museum & Gardens Carriage House- 1600 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, FL at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice- 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Go 2 Church- 2555 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303.