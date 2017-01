Holmes County High School defeated North Bay Haven High School in boys basketball Thursday night by the score of 76-65.

Scoring for Holmes County were: A. Campbell 2, J. Campbell 27, R. Powell 2, J. Bice 14, C. Styrickland 2, B. Harris 13, C. Cooley 2, E. Thompson 14.

Scoring for North Bay Haven were: Brooks 6, Tevin 2, Corry 4, Wick 16, Mike 18, Wesley 19.