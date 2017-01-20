FPTC holds successful Corrections Job Fair

Florida Panhandle Technical College held a job fair for corrections officers on Wednesday, January 18, seeking to help the GEO Group, which operates the Graceville Correctional Facility, fill job vacancies.

The Technical College trains hundreds of law enforcement and corrections officers each year, supplying the Florida Panhandle as well as the region with officers in both professions.

The need for corrections officers fortuitously matches the need for jobs in the area, as the response to the Job Fair was strong, as candidates made application and took placement tests on the college campus on Wednesday from 10AM until 4PM.

“Requirements for these jobs are tough,” says Greg Hutching, director of Public Safety Programs at Florida Panhandle Technical College, as several candidates were turned away for various reasons, mainly centering around paperwork.

A driver license, Social Security card, birth certificate, high school diploma (or equivalent), Military DD-214 (if applicable), past 5 years of work history, past 10 years of residence history and 5 personal references were all required to start the process of application.

“We hope that some of the folks turned away today will be able to re-apply at a later date,” commented corrections instructor Joe Rozier at the Public Safety classrooms on the FPTC campus.

“Make no mistake that this is a tough job, and many aspirants do not make the cut, or are not able to stay with the job, but corrections is a great career,” states Rozier, “and includes lots of growth potential and job security, insurance, competitive salary, uniforms provided, career advancement and paid time off.”

It’s not too late for those who might be interested in the positions, and for more information, you may contact Brent Jarzen, GEO Human Resources Manager at 850-263-5500 or Richard Heming, GEO Training Administrator at 850-263-5501.

“This technical college is a large part of the fabric of this community, and ultimately this region,” stated Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor, “and we aim to give our graduates the tools necessary to obtain well-paid jobs, and more importantly, give our business partners well-trained employees, raising the standards of the entire area.”

FPTC currently offers programs as diverse as Hemodialysis, Licensed Practical Nursing, Welding, Pharmacy Tech, Automotive, Patient Care Technology, Networking, Cosmetology, CyberSecurity, Electrical, Law Enforcement and Corrections, and Heavy Equipment Operator.

For more information about this or others of the over 40 degree and certification programs now available at Florida Panhandle Technical College, call 850-638-1180, visit www.FPTC.edu or stop by the FPTC Student Services on Hoyt Street in downtown Chipley.