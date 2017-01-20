Evers obit

Tanya Lee Evers, age 35, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away January 10, 2017 at Shands at UF Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

She was born June 22, 1981 in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Jeannette Evers and her step-mother, Charlene Evers.

Tanya is survived by her father, Frederick W. Evers of Williamsport, PA; her mother, Marjorie J. Houtz of Lock Haven, PA; a sister, Jennifer Sweeley and husband Kenneth of Bonifay, FL; one nephew, Matthew and three nieces, Whaiylieghia, Khadija, Ayesha.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.