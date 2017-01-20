Donald Trump Sworn in as 45th President of the United States

“There is excitement in the air”

WASHINGTON, DC: Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement after the inauguration of President Donald Trump:

“It is a great honor to be able to witness the historic inauguration of Donald Trump. For far too long, this country has struggled under the harmful policies of the Obama Administration. Thankfully, a new day has come in Washington and President Donald Trump is ready and willing to tackle the challenges facing this country.

“I look forward to working with President Trump and enacting a strong conservative agenda to strengthen our economy, repeal and replace Obamacare, secure our borders, fight for our veterans, and defend our Second Amendment. It’s an exciting time to be in Congress fighting for the conservative values of the hardworking people in Florida’s Second District!”