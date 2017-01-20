City presents awards for Christmas decorations

Awards were presented for Outstanding Christmas Decoration Displays when the Chipley City Council met this week.

Ward 1 — Mr. & Mrs. Ernesto Gonzalez & Family, 594 4th Street

Ward 2 — Ryan Sikora, 756 Glenwood Avenue

Ward 3 — Wallace & Lillian Bradshaw, 1321 Brickyard Road

Ward 4 — Rachel Webb, 753 4th Street

In other action, Ordinance No. 939, Medical Marijuana Moratorium, was approved on first reading.

The FDOT Pine Avenue Sidewalk Project construction bids were rejected.

FDOT SCOP Phase I construction bid award and contract execution, to GAC Contractors, Inc., was approved.

FDOT SCOP Phase I CEI contract, Alday-Howell Engineering, Inc., was approved.

I-10 Utilities Extension Project construction bid and contract execution was approved.

A Special Event Application for Early learning Coalition of Northwest Florida was approved. The request was to hold an outdoor children’s art festival at Shivers Park on April 1.

Changes to the Manning Document were approved.