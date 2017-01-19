VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets ran their season record to 13-5 Tuesday night with a 72-42 win over neighboring Bozeman. The Bucks were able to stay relatively close to the Jackets through three quarters but the Jackets blew the game open outscoring Bozeman 28-9 in the fourth quarter.

Vernon was led in scoring by Matthew Isenhoff with 19 points and Tylon Tolbert with 18 points. William Jordan scored 12 points; Bryson Potter scored 10 points; Jamar Massaline scored 5 points; and Canaan McDonald, Chase Proctor, Ethan Register and Jacob Carroll added 2 points each in the Vernon victory.

The Vernon Yellow Jackets junior varsity was victorious in their game against Bozeman’s junior varsity with a 38-28 win.

Vernon will be back in action Monday night with games against Rocky Bayou at Vernon.