Sorey obit

The Reverend Reba Diane Sorey was born in Noma, Florida, on Wednesday, August 11, 1954.

Reverend Sorey was an active member of Saint Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, Noma, Florida until the Lord called her into Ministry in the 11th District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Reba pastored the following churches: Grace Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Circuit which includes Saint Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, Greenwood Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greenwood Florida; Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church, Marianna, Florida; Saint Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, Malone, Florida; Saint Peter African Methodist Episcopal Church, Midway, Florida and lastly Saint Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church and Saint John African Methodist Episcopal Church, Vernon, Florida.

Reverend Sorey retired from ministry due to health issues, August 2016. In October 2016, Reba joined New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Bonifay, Florida under watch care.

Over her lifetime, Reverend Sorey held many positions in the community to include everything from assisting Poplar Springs High School in various activities and Holmes County Council on Aging, to serving as a Councilwoman in the Town of Noma, Florida. As one dear friend would say, “Reba loved and lived fearlessly, carrying the strength of her convictions as her testimony. Holmes County owes Reba Sorey a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.”

Reverend Sorey was preceded in death by a son, Tony Jackson; her mother, Flora Katreen “Kate” Woods Dixon and grandmother: Evelyn Woods.

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, while surrounded by family, the Lord called His servant home.

Reverend Sorey leaves to celebrate her life a loving husband of forty-four years, Johnny Sorey of Noma, Florida; two sons: Darrell (Precious) Jackson of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Ashley Sorey of Lynn Haven, Florida; one precious daughter: Niki (Bobby) Long of Two Egg, Florida.

Reverend Sorey also leaves to cherish her memoires four sisters: Deborah Woods and Sherry Lloyd both of Dothan, Alabama, Donna Dixon, Noma, Florida and Danette Dixon of Daleville, Alabama; a brother: Wayne (Tina) Dixon, Noma, Florida; one very special aunt: Kathleen Coleman of Dothan, Alabama; her mother-in-law: Eula Sorey of Campbellton, Florida; ten grandchildren: Richmond (Amber) Ford, Fort Hood, Texas, Darrell (Jaliha) Jackson II of Hartford, Alabama; Giovanni Clay, Caitland Clay-Jackson, Jayni Jackson, Precious “Lil’ Bit” Jackson, “Big” Jalen, “Little” Jaylin and Josiah all of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Kaitlyn Sorey of Lynn Haven, Florida; two great grandchildren: Aliyah Jackson and Roderick Ford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, January 20, 2017 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Celebration of life for Reverend Sorey will be 11 AM, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Saint Mary African Methodist Episcopal Church, St. Mark Street, Noma, Florida with Reverend Richard Davis, pastor/presiding and Elder Phillip Russ IV, delivering the eulogist.

Reverend Sorey will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery in Graceville, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.