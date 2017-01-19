Sabata obit

William “Bill” Joseph Sabata III, age 51 of Graceville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 15, 2017 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Bill was born on August 30, 1965 in Clay County, Florida. He was an Ordained Minister and a member of Christian Haven Church in Wausau. He was employed by the Washington County School Board as a Bus Driver and worked as a chef in local restaurants.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Jean Crosby.

He is survived by his loving wife: Janay Lane Sabata of Graceville, Florida; three sons: Jacob Tanner Sabata, William Colby Sorrells, and James Michael Sorrells all of Graceville, Florida; daughter: Jennifer Brooke Blackburn of Graceville, Florida; parents William Joseph and Kathryn Sabata Jr. of Pensacola, Florida; brother: Joseph Sabata and wife Lorie of Pensacola, Florida; sister: Deborah Lynn Bain of Ft. Walton, Florida; father and mother-in-law: Jerry and Beverly Lane of Graceville, Florida; uncle: Albert Sabata of Pensacola, Florida; god mother: Sarah Blackburn of Hartford, Alabama; host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, January 20, 2017 at Grace Assembly of God in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan and Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10-11A.M. January 20, 2017 at Grace Assembly of God. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida.