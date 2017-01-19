Roberts obit

Chris Ray Roberts, age 74 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 17, 2017. He was born in Coral Gables, FL to the late Charlie Ray and Mary (Pachis) Roberts.

Chris is a member at First Baptist Church of Chipley and worked for Washington County operating heavy equipment.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, Brian Corbin.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Judith A. Roberts of Chipley, FL, one son, Cory Ray Roberts and wife Merri of Bonneville, KY, one brother, Steve Roberts of Caryville, FL, two sisters, Catherine Anders of Caryville, FL, Barbara Jean Thompson of Hinson Crossroads, FL, two grandchildren, Trisha Carnley and Robert Stiles.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Chipley with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service time for visitation. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Flowers are being accepted but donations can be made to Chipley First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 643 Chipley, FL 32428 or Emerald Coast Hospice of Chipley, FL, 1330 South Blvd Chipley, FL, 32428.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.