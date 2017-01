Holmes County High School defeated Wewahitchka in boys basketball on Tuesday by the final score of 81-39.

Scoring for Holmes County were: A. Campbell 2, J. Campbell 20, R. Powell 13, J. Bice 2, C. Strickland 3, B. Harris 7, C. Moore 14, J. Shack 4, C. Cooley 3, E. Thompson 13.

Scoring for Wewa were: C. Lee 8, Z. Hess 1, B. Crane 3, J. Bidwell 6, J. Jones 12, P. Davis 8, B. Harrison 1.