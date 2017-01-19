Garner celebration of life

“COME ONE COME ALL” to the Celebration of Life for Dorothy Regina Garner.

Try all of her favorite foods like eggplant parmesan, Italian subs, meatball subs and cheesecake.

What would a feast like this cost you ask?

5 cents? 10 cents? $1.00? No!!!

Your best story about Dottie or Ethel Merman impersonation will feed your face “feed” not “fatten”.

So join us Friday, February 3, 2017, 3:00pm-6:00pm at Dottie’s gazebo home, 1105 Garner Way and celebrate the life of this funny mother, grandmother and great grandmother.