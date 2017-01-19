Ferguson obit

Clara Rea Ferguson, age 93 of Wausau, FL went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. She was born on August 22, 1923 in Wausau, FL to the late Alex D. Miller and Sallie Elmer (Mercer) Miller.

Clara is a lifelong resident of Wausau and a member of Orange Hill Baptist Church and the Wausau Quilters Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur W. Ferguson.

Survivors include, one daughter, Patsy Justice and husband Ray of Wausau, FL, two sisters, Exa Tharp of Cottondale, FL, Hazel Pippin of Chipley, FL, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Orange Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Phillip Gainer officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens with Brown Funeral Home directing.

