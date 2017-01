Chipley High School’s Lady Tigers hosted Freeport in basketball on Tuesday, and lost to their guests by the final score of 38-31.

Scoring for Freeport were: Hansley 4, Turner 4, Lenor 10, Bates 8, Light 10, Dunaway 2.

Scoring for Chipley were: K. Hinote 2, M. Killing 2, E. Reed 4, O. Masaline 7, A. Jackson 14, A. Hixon 2.