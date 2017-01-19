Bonifay Middle School to present “Beauty and the Beast JR”

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. will be presented by the Bonifay Middle School Theatre and Chorus department in May. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film. The cast contains approximately 50 students led by theatre and chorus director, Mrs. Jill Cook.

Beauty and the Beast JR. tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible. Beauty and the Beast JR. features classic songs from the Academy Award®-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony®-nominated Broadway musical.

Bonifay Middle School Theatre and Chorus Department has enjoyed success with past productions including Shrek, The Musical Jr. and Schoolhouse Rock, Live! Jr. The Beauty and the Beast JR. cast features the talents of Jalyn Griffin (Belle), Hayden Vickery (Prince) , Christopher Nelson (Beast), Rafael Gell (Gaston), Cade Foxworth (Lefou), Meredith Bailey (Silly Girl), Lauren Chesnut (Silly Girl), Kayleigh Hall (Silly Girl), Ben Parish (Lumiere), Zeb Driggers (Cogsworth), Kristen Johnson (Mrs. Potts), Gabi Steverson (Chip), Layla Reed (Babette), and Kristen Johnson (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Ethan Hazell (Maurice), Kypten Redmon (Monsier d’Arq), Elizabeth Grun (Narrator), Kendall Rushing (Narrator), Layla Hodges (Narrator), and Brinlee Williams (Narrator). In addition, the following cast members make up the large ensemble of villagers and castle servants: Allie Anderson, Kevin Belser, Jaeden Boatner, Macy Bowen, Ana-Lyn Brown, Faith Bush, Karlee Chitty, Bryson Cook, Kinsley Cook, Dellany Daniels, Savanna Donaldson, Christian Ehrenfeld, Sheridan Farnham, Radie Gilley, Savannah Goodman, Allie Hewett, Jaylee Hightower, Casey Johnson, Jevin Johnson, Katelyn Jones, Rayna Littlefield, Megan Losee, Bradly Marell, Shakara Martin, Railee Oost, Noah Owens, Brooke Sapp, Faith Urquhart, Alayna Whitaker, Emma Whitaker, AnaKay Wilson.

Bonifay Middle School’s production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. will be presented to the public at the Holmes County Ag Center on Tuesday, May 16 and Friday, May 19, at 6 PM. Admission will be available at the door and is $5 with children four and under getting in free.

For more information, contact Bonifay Middle School at (850) 547-2754.