Highway Safety Agencies across Florida launch “Arrive Alive”

~ Statewide initiative seeks to reduce fatalities on Florida’s roadways ~

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a division of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV), Tuesday launched Arrive Alive, a data-driven statewide initiative seeking to reduce fatalities and serious bodily injury crashes on Florida’s roadways. Arrive Alive is a partnership between various highway safety, law enforcement and engineering entities including the Florida Sheriffs’ Association, Florida Police Chiefs’ Association, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, National Transportation Highway Safety Administration and other public safety partners.