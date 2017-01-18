Brawley obit

Hilda A. Brawley, 86, of Marianna, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2017, at Jackson Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on September 2, 1930, in Kingston, England, to Charles and Audrey Gifford. In 1952, she left England by ship and then traveled by train to North Alabama to marry Robert Lee (Bob) Brawley, Jr. after meeting him when he was stationed by the U. S. Air Force in London after WWII.

She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband’s television sales and service business, and volunteered for over 35 years as a pink lady at Jackson Hospital. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life, and she enjoyed spending time with her friends. She was the life of the party wherever she was; and people will always remember her British accent and her great love for her queen and country (England). Hilda loved to sing, dance and have fun. She will be greatly missed by all, including her special supper club group, her Elks Club and Red Hat friends, and her bounty of friends made during her last year’s residence at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard in Marianna. Her family expresses deep gratitude to the Courtyard staff and Jackson Hospital staff who cared for her so well.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bob, and is survived by her children, Gail Ann Brawley of Marianna, and Glen Larry Brawley (Genia) of Birmingham, Alabama; three granddaughters, Caroline Brawley Johnson (Franklin) of Montgomery, Alabama, Audra Brawley Wallace (Taylor) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Madeline Charles Brawley of Walterboro, South Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Franklin (Bo) Johnson and Ann Caroline Johnson of Montgomery, Alabama; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Private Interment will be in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Activities Department at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard or to Jackson Hospital Foundation.