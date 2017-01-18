Boutwell obit

Katherine Boutwell, 64, of Grand Ridge died Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

She was born on December 5, 1952 to the late Henry and Jeanie Benefield. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at a young age. She worked at Walmart in Marianna for 15 years where she loved to be when she wasn’t with her family. She was a people person, had a heart of gold and touched a lot of lives. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jeanie Benefield of Alford; sisters, Edna Crooms, Betsy Kornegay, Joann Vickery, Voncile Barnes and Mable Sims; one brother, George Benefield.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Norman Boutwell; one daughter, Amanda Payne (Justin); a very special niece-daughter, Karen Sims (Fredrick); three grandsons, Ja’Kerion Williams, Ja’Kuein Williams, Ja’Karin Williams; two very special great niece and nephew, Kailey Sims and Kadin Jones all of Marianna, FL; two sisters, Juanita Benefield of Marianna, FL and Rosie Benefield of Chipley, FL; two brothers, Eddie Benefield (Lilliemae) of Cottondale, FL and Daryl Benefield (Tomila) of Marianna; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Burial will follow in Sims Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.