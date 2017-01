On Friday, January 20, at 3 p.m. an investiture will be held for the Honorable Timothy Register who was elected Circuit Judge in the seat vacated by Judge Allen L. Register who retired December 31. The investiture will take place at the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse located at 533 East 11th Street in Panama City.

Commissioned to take office on January 3, Judge Register’s initial assignment will include circuit court duties in Bay and Washington Counties.