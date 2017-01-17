Edward Earl “Jaybird” Hunt, 83, known to everyone as Jaybird, passed from this life on Sunday, January 15th at his home in Marianna with his loving daughter, family, and friends by his side.

Born October 3, 1933 to Edward Ferguson Hunt and Lillian Lucille Bennett Hunt, Jaybird spent his childhood in Greenwood where he attended school and graduated from Greenwood High School. It was while he was still in school that he met a pretty girl from Marianna, JoAnne Jenings, who became the love of his life. Jaybird and JoAnne married on June 25, 1953 and settled in Marianna. Their family became complete several years later when their daughter Jennie Ann was born. Jaybird and JoAnne doted on their only daughter and in later years Jennie Ann returned the devotion by caring for them both until their ascent to Heaven.

Jaybird was a hard worker dedicated to service. He retired from the Department of Management Services, Federal Surplus Property after 35 years on the job. He was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, long-time board member of J-Tran, and a 50 year member of the Marianna Elk’s Club. Being outdoors, especially with farm animals such as cows, guineas, and fainting goats, was Jaybird’s favorite pastime. When his battle with Parkinson’s disease hindered his mobility he looked forward to his daily phone calls and visits with his closest family and friends.

Jaybird was proceeded to Heaven by his loving wife of 49 years, JoAnne Jenings Hunt, his parents, and siblings Polly Ann Richards and Larry Ferguson Hunt.

Surviving Jaybird with precious memories is his only child, Jennie Ann Dean and husband Gary, grandchildren Josh Dean and wife Jenipher and Jennifer Garza, husband Edgar and children Karmen and Alex. Also surviving are nieces Debra Barnes Matthews and family, Nell Barnes McElhaney and family, nephew Mark Richards and family, brother-in-law Junior Richards and his special sweeties Faith Porter, Becky Partin, and Amber Baggett.

In Jaybird’s passing there are so many to remember for the love and care provided to him, but a very special thanks is extended to personal trainer Kelly Swearingen for all her work to keep Jaybird moving and battling against Parkinson’s disease, the nurses and staff at Covenant Care who provided such tender care to him in his final days, and especially to Faith Porter and her little dog Henry Earl who came and spent many nights with Jaybird taking care of him, keeping him company and allowing Jennie Ann a few hours of rest.

Jaybird will be laid to rest next to JoAnne in a private graveside service Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Yoder officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. He fought a long hard battle against Parkinson’s disease and now he has received his heavenly reward.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jaybird’s memory to Partner’s for Pets, 4011 Maintenance Drive, Marianna, FL 32448.