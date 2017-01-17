Brewer obit

Martha JoAnne Still Brewer, born Bonifay, Florida, June 25, 1929, passed away January 4, 2017, at her son’s home in Carmichael, California.

Daughter of James Edward Still (1901-1987) and Johnnie Coleman Still (1905-1993), both of Bonifay, Florida. Married September, 1948, to Roy Mullins Brewer, Jr., (LtCol. USAF)(1924-1988) of Atlanta, Georgia.

Martha’s indomitable positive outlook infused everything she did and left an indelible impression on everyone she encountered. Martha attended Florida State University, was a devoted wife and mother, an active presence in her children’s lives, a volunteer in every community she lived in, and traveled throughout Asia, Europe and Israel.

Martha is survived by her son, Roy Edward Brewer of Carmichael, California; Barbara Anne Brewer Plyler of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren Meredith Plyler Hooks, Landon (Teja) Plyler, Garrett Brewer and Alex Brewer; and two great grandchildren, Brianna and McKenzy.

A graveside service will be held at Bonifay Cemetery on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 1:00 pm. Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, Florida in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.