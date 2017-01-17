BCF welcomes new students for Spring

With the New Year in full swing, new beginnings are also plentiful as the faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville welcomed new students for the 2017 spring semester. The arrival of new students on campus is always highly anticipated as they begin their journey of being trained and equipped for Christian service in their respective fields of study.

On Thursday, January 12, the incoming class gathered in the heart of the campus, the R.G. Lee Chapel, for worship and a heartwarming message from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. Following the inspirational greeting, new students made their way to the Mills Center for orientation to become familiar with campus policies found in the student handbook, information on campus resources and exposure to college life, planning for a successful college experience. New students were given the opportunity to enjoy a time of fellowship and lunch with their faculty advisor in the college dining facility, The Deese Center.

Faculty program coordinators and advisors were available to advise students on Thursday afternoon and throughout the day on Friday in preparation for registration. Students were given plenty of time to register for classes, receive their student ID cards, and register their vehicles for parking on campus. In addition to the orientation activities, Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) hosted a bonfire on Saturday evening for both new and returning students to enjoy a time getting to know one another and renewing old friendships. Whether they bonded over finding classrooms together or chatting at the bonfire, new students at BCF are already making connections and building lifelong relationships.

After a week filled with activities and events designed to acclimate new students to life at BCF, they all walked into classrooms for the first time on January 16 to begin their educational experience. The beginning of a new semester is always an exciting time at BCF as incoming students embark on this new chapter in their lives preparing to change the world.

