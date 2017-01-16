Williams obit

Arthur Lee Williams, Jr., 97, of Graceville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017, at the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. (CST), Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Graceville with Rev. Sean Rezek, Rev. Chester Padgett and Mr. Allen O’Shields officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Wednesday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Mr. Arthur was born in Americus, Georgia on February 26, 1919, to the late Arthur Lee Williams, Sr. and Irma Belyeu Williams. The family later moved to Graceville and Arthur was always proud to be a resident of this community. He was a veteran of World War II, serving honorably in the United States Navy, and became a lifetime member of the American Legion.

Arthur and Tootsie owned Williams IGA in Graceville and, in 1962, opened the Piggly Wiggly, at its present location. After leaving the grocery business, he was employed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, retiring in 1993.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Tootsie Williams, brother Gerald Williams and son-in-law Larry Ross.

Survived by his devoted children: Arthur Lee “Art” Williams, III and wife B.T., Monticello, FL; daughter Louise Ross, Lake Panasoffkee, FL; sisters-in-law: Nick Williams, Graceville, FL; Betsy Williams, Norfolk, VA; three grandchildren: Tim (Nicky) McGinnis, Jason (Alisha) Williams, Alicia (Wil) Brininger; eight great grandchildren: Brian, Ashlyn, Hudson, Makenzie, Blaine, Skylar, Autumn and Amber.