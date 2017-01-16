Miles obit

Mrs. Maudie Miles, 93 of Cottondale, FL passed away, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at her residence.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Revs. Leroy Lewis and Gary Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 p.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Maudie was born in Esto, FL on November 21, 1923 to the late Henry Warren Thweatt and Katie Daniel Thweatt. A beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Maudie retired in 1990 from Graceville High School cafeteria. She loved spending time with family, fishing and cooking. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

Predeceased by the love of her life R.C. Miles, parents, granddaughter Tracy Keel and great granddaughter Emily Keel.

Survived by her devoted children Lamar Miles, Cottondale, Jennifer Alday (Buddy) Altha, FL; three sisters Merle Hart, Marianna, Barbara Hawthorne, Newton, AL, Juanita Thweatt, Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren Chris Miles, Lori Mapel, Stacey Alday(Julie), Jamie Alday; eight great grandchildren Bo Miles, Rett Miles, Jolene Alday, Jamison Alday, Josh Alday, Skylar Keel, Haley Mapel, Luke Mapel.

A special “thank-you” to Dr. Steve Davis and Covenant Hospice for all the kindness and care you have given to our mother and grandmother.