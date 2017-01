Chipley High School hosted Baker High School in boys basketball on Friday, and Chipley won 54-38.

Scoring for Chipley were: D. Bouton 2, T. Thurman 5, R. Spencer 7, G. Rowell 17, K. Dean 8, E. Staten 3, B. Williams 6, B. Patrick 6.

Scoring for Baker were: J. McLaughlin 15, J. Rocker 1, K. Ciurleo 14, M. Adams 3, A. Pittis 5.