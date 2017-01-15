Grady Wood, age 91 passed away on January 13, 2017 in the Northwest Florida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chipley.

He was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was a veteran of World War II having participated in the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he served in the Marianna and Chipley National Guard units where he served as Company Commander upon his retirement from the United States Army.

He retired from the Florida Department of Transportation as the District Traffic Operations Engineer and worked as an Engineering Consultant for several years. He was the previous owner and operator of the Chipley Garden Center.

He was a proud member of the Sandy Sanders Gideon Sunday School class and First Baptist Church of Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ira Wood and Mason Dean Wood, and sister, Helen Conrad.

Survivors include, his devoted wife, Juanita Wood, sons, Larry Wood of Titusville, FL, Dennis Wood and wife Phyllis of Chipley, FL, brother, Luroy Wood and wife Erlene of Wausau, FL, sister, Geraline Tharp and husband Joe of Wausau, FL, grandchildren, Angela Wallace and husband Jon of Pace, FL, and Drew Wood of Panama City, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Chipley with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service time for visitation. Interment will follow at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donation be made in Grady’s honor to the Chipley First Baptist Church building fund (PO Box 643 Chipley, FL 32428 or to The Gideons International (PO Box 1042, Chipley, FL 32428.

