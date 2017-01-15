Stephens obit

Charles Wayne Stephens, age 65 of Alford, Florida passed from this life on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Chipola Nursing Home, Marianna, Florida.

Charlie was one of twelve children born on December 13th, 1951 in Round Lake, Florida to the late J.W. (Bill) and Jacqueline (Jack) Stephens. He was a life-long resident of Jackson and Bay Counties in Florida and a U.S Army Veteran. His life’s work was centered on carpentry and commercial fishing.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jack; brothers Bill and Robert; sisters Virginia Brown and Patricia Harris.

Survivors include his daughters Stephanie Bates and Sharlee Stephens; grandchildren Jacqueline Bates and Jamie Bates; great-grandson Alexander Bates; brothers James, Houston, Jimmy and Johnny; sisters Shirley Crater, Carol Brown, and Glenda Kent; several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida is assisting the family with Charlie’s funeral arrangements. Family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 P.M. with Reverend Ellis Vickery officiating. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Steel City with Brown Funeral Home directing.

