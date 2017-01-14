Wells obit

Mr. Rufus Ldeen Wells, age 90, of Ocala, Florida passed away January 11, 2017 at Ocala Health and Rehab.

He was born June 29, 1926 in Bonifay, Florida to the late John Alex and Arleva Cook Wells.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wells; one son, Thed Wells; seven siblings, Lee Wells, Parker Wells, John Alex Wells, Jr., Harrell Wells, Arkie Revell, Mary Perdue and Wilma Stubbs.

Mr. Wells is survived by four granddaughters, Rachellyn York and husband Jeffrey, Stephanie Rodriguez and husband Chris, Amy Burry and Alexis Bedell and husband Ethan all of Ocala, FL; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carlton Wells and wife Ann and Joel Wells and wife Wanda both of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Annie Lou Richards and husband Herman of Phenix City, AL and Imojean Birge of Bonifay, FL; one brother-in-law, Julius Perdue of Pensacola, FL; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Wells of Pensacola, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.