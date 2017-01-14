VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets rebounded from a seven point loss Thursday night to Sneads with a 51-42 victory over the South Walton Seahawks Friday afternoon before the South Walton High student body.

The Jackets began the game extremely sluggish scoring only two points in the first quarter and trailed 24-13 at halftime. In the second half, however, the Seahawks saw a different Vernon as the Jackets outscored South Walton by a score of 38-18.

Canaan McDonald led the Jackets in scoring with 15 points; Matt Isenhoff and Tylon Tolbert scored 10 points each; Trent Hammack added 7 points; Jamar Massaline contributed with 4 points; Bryson Potter and Maurice Hargrove scored 2 points each and Jacob Carroll scored 1 point.

Vernon will be back in action at home Tuesday night with a game against Bozeman.