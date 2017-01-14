Norton obit

Mr. William E. Norton, 82, of Marianna died Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Jackson Hospital.

William was born September 4, 1934 in Keene, NH. He was of the Catholic faith and served in the U.S. ARMY as a SFC from 1956 until his retirement in 1981 in Fort Bliss, TX. He was also a member of the VFW. He was a loving husband and father.

Survivors include his wife, Christina R. Norton of Marianna; four sons, Shawn E. Norton and Jack W. Logsdon, both of Marianna, Leo Logsdon of Panama City, FL, Rick Morton of Melbourne, Fl; two daughters, Jennifer Logsdon and Kimberly Hall (Wesley); daughter in law, Lisa Blue of Marianna.

Military graveside services will be 2 p.m. (EST) Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the National Cemetery in Tallahassee, FL. The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. Monday, January 16, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.