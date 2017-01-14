Majors obit

Mr. Wayne Lavon Majors, 73 of Bonifay, Florida died on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Born Sunday, July 18, 1943 in Holmes County Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Perry Willis Majors and Mattie Lou Paul Majors, and his sisters, Annie Lou Majors, Sidney Majors, Mildred Majors and Madelyne Belyeu.

Surviving is his significant other, Carolyn Shankle, sons, Chad Majors and wife Naomi of Sulphur, LA and Perry Majors of Bonifay, FL; 4 grandchildren, Corey Majors and wife Megan, Macy Majors, Jesse Majors and wife Laura and Sierra Majors; 2 great grandchildren, Konnor Majors and Annsleigh Jo Majors.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Union Hill Baptist Church located at Highway 177 Bonifay, Florida 32425 with the Rev. Wesley Adams and Rev. Jonathan West officiating. Masonic Graveside Rites will be conferred by Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #276 in Union Hill Cemetery , Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

Pallbearers will be Norman Berry, Wyman Berry, Ray Lewis, Shawn Lewis, Billy Yarborough, Jim King.

The family received friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Sims Funeral Home , 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, Florida.