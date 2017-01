Nancy Lichtfuss, 66, of Marianna died peacefully Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Litchfuss; daughters, Kristi Wilkes and Kelly Lichtfuss; granddaughters, Kennedy and Khloe Wilkes.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marianna Branch of Covenant Hospice in her memory.