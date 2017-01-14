Dorothy C. Land, 82, died Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 16, 1934 in Donalsonville, GA to the late Hershel and Annie Baxter Land. Dorothy was a homemaker and a caregiver for many years. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Greenwood and she attended Collins Chapel Baptist Church in Malone. She was faithful to her church and to the community with the Second Harvest Food Distribution, she also served as a member and president of the Malone Joy Club.

Dorothy is survived by her brothers, Harold Eugene Land of Atlanta, GA, Mervin Land of Greenwood, Lewis Elmore of Winter Haven, FL, and Terry Dean Elmore of Live Oak, FL; sister, Hazel Elmore Wimberly of Winter Haven; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Collins Chapel Baptist Church in Malone with Revs. Deon Johnson and Ken Beard officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.