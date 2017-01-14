Dunn votes to expedite Obamacare repeal and replace

“We will repeal Obamacare and replace it with a patient-centered health care law that lowers costs and expands access”

WASHINGTON, DC: Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement after voting in favor of the Budget Resolution Friday, which passed the House 227 to 198:

“Passing this budget resolution is the necessary first step in repealing and replacing President Obama’s health care law,” Dr. Dunn said. “Obamacare is failing. Lost coverage, skyrocketing premiums, unaffordable deductibles, crushing costs for small businesses. As a doctor I’ve seen it all first-hand. We need to fix this broken system and create one that works for all Americans, including those with pre-existing health conditions.”

The Budget Resolution allows the House and Senate to work on an Obamacare repeal bill under “reconciliation rules,” which will require only 51 votes in the Senate to repeal the health law and is not subject to a Democrat filibuster.

“Make no mistake, we will repeal Obamacare and enact patient-centered reforms that will lower costs and expand access for all, as well as ensure there is a smooth transition with no gaps in coverage,” added Dr. Dunn.

The Senate passed the budget resolution earlier this week. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted “Congrats to the Senate for taking the first step to #RepealObamacare – now it’s onto the House!” The resolution does not need approval by the White House.

The budget resolution is also supported by broad array of conservative groups, including Heritage Action for America and the American Conservative Union. Heritage Action noted that passing this budget resolution “is the only way to expedite repeal of Obamacare.”