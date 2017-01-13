Harrell obit

James Dennis Harrell, age 56 of Bonifay, FL went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2017.

He was born in Pensacola, FL on April 16, 1960 to the late Francis Earl and Kathrynell (Parker) Harrell. Dennis is a lifelong resident of the Bonifay and Chipley area.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susie Ann Harrell of Bonifay, FL, one son, Johnathan Harrell of Bonifay, FL, three daughters, Heather Harrell, Amanda Harrell and Tia Harrell all of Bonifay, FL, two brothers, Ronald Earl Harrell of Bonifay, FL, Greg Harrell of Lynn Haven, FL, one sister, Linda N. Bell of Bonifay, FL.

A Memorial in honor of Dennis will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Ernie Gray officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.