Chipley High School hosted Bethlehem in boys basketball Thursday night. Chipley won 41-35.

Scoring for Chipley were: D. Bouton 5, R. Spencer 7, T. Thurman 4, A. Sims 2, G. Rowell 5, K. Dean 4, E. Staten 3, B. Williams 1, B. Patrick 10.

Scoring for Bethlehem were W. White 4, K. Hendrix 13, J. Summer 5, C. Mollet 3, J. Zauner 3, H. Lowe 5, D. Lee 2.