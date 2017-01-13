Chipola Brain Bowl to host NAQT Sectional

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Brain Bowl team will host an NAQT Sectional, Jan. 20-21, at the college.

A dozen teams are expected to participate in the tournament which is one of eight qualifiers for the NAQT national championship set for Feb. 24 in Minneapolis. Chipola won three NAQT Community College National Championships in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

As a warmup for the Spring season, Chipola also will play at the Santa Fe Open, Jan. 14, in Gainesville.

The Chipola team will compete in the FCSAA Panhandle Regional Feb. 10-11 in Tallahassee. The top Regional finishers will vie for the FCSAA State Championship March 31 at Gulf Coast. Chipola won a record seven straight FCSAA Florida State Championships from 2008 to 2014.

Earlier this season, Chipola captured its seventh Delta Burke Tournament title at Valencia College in Orlando. Chipola also won the Florida Gateway Invitational Oct. 1 in Lake City.

Current Brain Bowl team members are: Payton Berkley, Daniel Lewis, Donavan Ebersole, Michael Young, Katie Everett, Mason Young, Hunter Davis, Alex Tharp, Carolyn McInnis, Turner McCroan, Jonce Palmer, Sierra Ennis, Colby Hargrove and Trey Rollins

Chipola Brain Bowl Coach Stan Young and Assistant Coach Dr. Robert Dunkle both are members of the FCSAA Hall of Fame. Former Chipola students Paul Kelson and Jacob Leff hold several individual scoring records at the state and national levels.