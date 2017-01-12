Ronald Fran Vila, 85, of Marianna died Friday, January 6, 2017, at his residence.

Ronald was born November 5, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Leona Dorman Vila. He was self-employed as a landlord for his rental properties.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael Vila.

Survivors include his sons, Keith Zajac of Marianna and Ron Vila of Minnesota; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M. Thursday January 12, 2017 at Maddox Chapel. Interment will be in Tallahassee National Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.