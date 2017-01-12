Schuster-James obit

Laurita E. Schuster-James, 53 of Dothan, Alabama, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with cancer in Montgomery, Alabama.

She is survived by her husband: Melvin James, Sr., and Son: Melvin (Angela) James, Jr. Mother: Juana Zoraida Schuster; Grandchildren: Anthony, Jason and Alexander; Sisters: Alvina “Moni” Martin, Marcelina “Marci” Warren and Margo Warren. Godchildren: Zoraida Martin, Robert Riggsbee, Satchell Jr., Elijah, Aleyah and Derwin James. Mother-in-law: Ossie James. Sister-in-laws: Valerie (Trent) Jones and Sonya Smith; Brother-in-laws: Robert (Angela) James, Jr. and Arthur (Dorothy) James. Friends: Esther Nicholas, Becky Messer, Sue Green, Patricia Jackson, Cherly Perry Fordham, Ermine and Grantley Richardson, Natalie Paul, Kamla, Victoria and Isabela Santos; and Pastor Andres Robles. Uncles: Jose “Tony” Felix, Albert, Franklyn, Rexford, Henry and Allan Schuster, Rogelio Felix and Chester Benjamin. Aunts: Eva Felix, Louise Lamb, Claudette Benjamin, Ellen, Miriam, Angelica and Lorraine Schuster. Nieces and Nephews: Zoraida and Heartsille Benjamin; Zoraida, Normalina and Bromley Martin; John, Shawn and Porsche Maddix; Margot, Lauritz and Dellarance Manuel; Learie Daniel; Robert Lee III, Cedrik and Satchell Sr. James, Lenora Henderson, Angelea “Angel” Williams, Justin Jones, Candace Snelling, LeChein James, Arthur and Philip Smith. Cousins: The Felix, Encarnacion, Schuster and Adams Families. Her furry friend: Mamacita. She is also survived by her clients and friends of Schuster’s Real Estate and Crucian Images.

Viewing: Friday, January 13, 2017: 10:00am – 9:00pm; Saturday, January 14, 2017: 9:00am – 3:00pm

Blessing Service & Military Honors: Friday, January 13, 2017: 3:00 P.M., Rev. Msgr. Francis Stanley Szczykytowicz, officiating

All Services will Be Held At: Cooper Funeral Home, 1220 Church Ave., Chipley, FL 32428; (850) 638-0077

Memorialization: Cremation

Appreciation: A heartfelt thank you and much appreciation to Dr. Mancuso and her staff (Alabama) and Dr. Nimmagadda and her staff (Alabama).