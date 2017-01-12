Granberry obit

Edward Nicholas Granberry, age 16 of Wausau, passed from this life on Friday, January 6, along with his mother Genene Hicks.

Nicholas was born on September 2, 2002 in Fort Walton Beach, to Edward Granberry and the late Genene (Hutchins) Hicks. Nicholas was a student of Chipley High School, graduating class of 2019, and a member of the Chipley High Choir.

Along with his mother, Nicholas is preceded in death by grandfather, Wendell Granberry, and great grandmother, Willie Mae Park.

Survivors include his father, Edward Granberry of Graceville, two brothers, Nathaniel Granberry of Wausau, Tristan Hicks of Donalsonville, GA, one sister, Lilly Adkins of Orlando, grandfather, Ronnie Hutchins of Chipley, grandmother, Janice Park of Wausau, grandmother, Virginia Granberry of Graceville, great grandfather, Charles Park of Wausau, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Grace and Glory Church in Chipley.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 13, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Rev. John Howell officiating. A memorial service in honor of Nicholas’ mother, Genene Hicks, will also be held along with the funeral, with Rev. James Barwick officiating. Interment for Nicholas will follow at the Poplar Springs Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Flowers are being accepted or donations can be made in honor of Nicholas and Genene to the family.

