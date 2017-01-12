FPTC to hold Corrections Job Fair

The GEO Group, Inc. in Graceville is hiring correctional officers, and Florida Panhandle Technical College is sponsoring a Job Fair to assist that process. Visit the Criminal Justice Building on the FPTC campus January 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply.

“Requirements are tough,” says Greg Hutching, director of Public Safety programs at FPTC. “You will need a driver license, Social Security card, birth certificate, high school diploma (or equivalent), Military DD-214 (if applicable), past 5 years of work history, past 10 years of residence history and 5 references.”

“Sound tough?” asks Corrections instructor Joe Rozier. “That’s because it’s a tough job. But Corrections is a great career, with growth potential and job security, insurance, competitive salary, uniforms provided, career advancement and paid time off.”

For more information, please contact Brent Jarzen, GEO Human Resources Manager at 850-263-5500 or Richard Heming, GEO Training Administrator at 850-263-5501.