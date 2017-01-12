Dunn appointed to three key House Committees

WASHINGTON, DC: Wednesday, Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) was appointed to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the House Committee on Agriculture, and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology for the 115th Congress.

“These committees are fundamental to Florida’s future, to our economy, and to the welfare of our veterans,” said Dr. Dunn. “I’m honored to serve and be a strong, conservative voice for the Second District on these committees.”

The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has oversight over the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. In recent years, the committee has tried to streamline the VA, hold officials accountable, and improve the performance level to ensure veterans are receiving adequate and timely care.

“As a veteran of the U.S. Army, I have firsthand knowledge of the issues plaguing the VA. I am eager to get to work to effect real change at the VA so our veterans get the care and benefits they have earned and deserve.”

Established in 1820, the House Committee on Agriculture has jurisdiction over federal agriculture policy and the preservation of healthy agricultural production in the United States.

“From cotton and soybean and timber to dairy and cattle, the agriculture industry is an integral part of the economy in the Second District, and I look forward to working with our farmers and foresters to ensure that their voice is heard in Congress.”

As a former Board Member of Space Florida, Dr. Dunn understands the importance of scientific research and study, as well as America’s space program. The House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology oversees NASA, the National Institutes of Standards and Technology, and activities relating to non-military research and development.

“Florida has a well-earned place as a leader in America’s space program, and in advancing science and technology for the nation. I look forward to building on this legacy at the Science, Space, and Technology Committee.”